Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.06. Sharps Compliance reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMED shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

SMED opened at $3.60 on Thursday. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMED. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 557.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 48,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 41,454 shares during the period. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

