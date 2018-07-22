Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Plexus reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $726.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.08 million. Plexus had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

PLXS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Plexus traded down $0.72, hitting $61.07, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 234,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,451. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.86. Plexus has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, Director David J. Drury sold 5,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $293,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,900 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $112,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,918 shares in the company, valued at $587,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,192,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,378,000 after purchasing an additional 479,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 52,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

