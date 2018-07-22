Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.13 Million

Brokerages expect that PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will announce $26.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.33 million and the lowest is $25.81 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $31.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $109.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.75 million to $109.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $112.18 million per share, with estimates ranging from $103.69 million to $116.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.23 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 38.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNNT. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PennantPark Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $526.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 91.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,115,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,355,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 560,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,269,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,161,000 after acquiring an additional 185,389 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 720,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 245,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 663,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

