Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) will announce $104.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.95 million. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group reported sales of $148.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group will report full year sales of $674.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $619.31 million to $729.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $733.88 million per share, with estimates ranging from $679.02 million to $788.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Och-Ziff Capital Management Group.

Get Och-Ziff Capital Management Group alerts:

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative return on equity of 222.73% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.94 million.

OZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:OZM opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Och-Ziff Capital Management Group news, insider James S. Levin sold 357,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $808,252.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,889.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 62.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 233.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 155,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 232,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 59,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

About Och-Ziff Capital Management Group

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.