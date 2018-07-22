Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New York Times Co Class A (NYT) to Post $0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Times Co Class A’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. New York Times Co Class A reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Times Co Class A will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New York Times Co Class A.

New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. New York Times Co Class A had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $414.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Times Co Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of New York Times Co Class A in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Times Co Class A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of New York Times Co Class A opened at $25.45 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. New York Times Co Class A has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. New York Times Co Class A’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $3,871,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,391,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,454,496.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,169,191 shares of company stock worth $168,778,813 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of New York Times Co Class A by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 86,931 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Times Co Class A by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 29,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times Co Class A by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,189 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in New York Times Co Class A by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after buying an additional 27,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in New York Times Co Class A by 1,070.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 282,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 258,251 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

