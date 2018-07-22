Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for LogMeIn’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. LogMeIn posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that LogMeIn will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LogMeIn.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $280.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOGM. ValuEngine downgraded LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded LogMeIn from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on LogMeIn in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. LogMeIn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.56.

In other LogMeIn news, insider Christopher Battles sold 1,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.20, for a total transaction of $205,906.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $523,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Lok sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $161,682.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,813 shares in the company, valued at $511,621.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,081 shares of company stock worth $15,752,754. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 10,016.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 143,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 142,034 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 77.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the first quarter valued at $267,000.

Shares of LogMeIn traded down $0.15, reaching $109.10, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,943. LogMeIn has a 12-month low of $99.45 and a 12-month high of $134.80. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

