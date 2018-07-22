Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Celanese Co. (CE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will report earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the highest is $2.75. Celanese posted earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year earnings of $9.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celanese.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Celanese to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.76.

In related news, EVP Peter G. Edwards sold 3,674 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $424,126.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Celanese by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Jump Trading LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Celanese traded up $3.35, reaching $113.33, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 2,901,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a 52 week low of $91.15 and a 52 week high of $118.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.76%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.