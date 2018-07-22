Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.89 Million

Analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to announce $72.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.77 million. American Public Education posted sales of $72.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year sales of $302.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.47 million to $303.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $311.62 million per share, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $313.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.13 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. American Public Education’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APEI. Sidoti began coverage on American Public Education in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Barrington Research upgraded American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In other American Public Education news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $169,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,381,388.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $375,438. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Public Education by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 25,225 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in American Public Education by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in American Public Education by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in American Public Education by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APEI stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.65. 146,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.22 million, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

