Yum China (YUMC) & El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Financial Comparison

Yum China (NYSE: YUMC) and El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Yum China and El Pollo LoCo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum China 1 0 8 0 2.78 El Pollo LoCo 0 3 1 0 2.25

Yum China currently has a consensus target price of $47.39, suggesting a potential upside of 40.58%. El Pollo LoCo has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.84%. Given Yum China’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yum China is more favorable than El Pollo LoCo.

Dividends

Yum China pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. El Pollo LoCo does not pay a dividend. Yum China pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.4% of Yum China shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of El Pollo LoCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Yum China shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of El Pollo LoCo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yum China and El Pollo LoCo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum China $7.14 billion 1.82 $403.00 million $1.42 23.74 El Pollo LoCo $401.70 million 1.14 $8.61 million $0.63 18.89

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than El Pollo LoCo. El Pollo LoCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Yum China has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, El Pollo LoCo has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yum China and El Pollo LoCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum China 6.39% 20.59% 13.73% El Pollo LoCo 1.54% 9.19% 5.62%

Summary

Yum China beats El Pollo LoCo on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. engages in the management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (“”KFC””), Pizza Hut Casual Dining, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment owns and operates KFC stores. The Pizza Hut Casual Dining segment offerspizzas, entrees, pasta, rice dishes, appetizers, beverages, and desserts under the Pizza Hut brand. The All Other Segments segment includes East Dawning, Little Sheep, Taco Bell and Daojia. The company was founded on April 1, 2016 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of July 2, 2018, it had approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

