Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Holdings Reduced by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 165,669 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24,454 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. Citigroup raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

In related news, CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 61,683 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $5,135,726.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands opened at $79.31 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.39.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

