York Water (YORW) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.06

Press coverage about York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. York Water earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.1825071644487 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

York Water traded down $0.15, reaching $32.00, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 9,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,875. The firm has a market cap of $412.64 million, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.45. York Water has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.64 million for the quarter. York Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.53%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1666 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.34%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water.

