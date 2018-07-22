Yelp (YELP) vs. usell.com (USEL) Head to Head Survey

Yelp (NYSE: YELP) and usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Yelp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Yelp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of usell.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Yelp and usell.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp $846.81 million 3.89 $152.85 million $0.07 562.71 usell.com $104.70 million 0.02 -$12.30 million N/A N/A

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than usell.com.

Profitability

This table compares Yelp and usell.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp 17.80% 0.47% 0.42% usell.com -15.28% -193.30% -68.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Yelp and usell.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp 3 11 12 0 2.35 usell.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yelp currently has a consensus price target of $45.40, suggesting a potential upside of 15.25%. Given Yelp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Yelp is more favorable than usell.com.

Risk & Volatility

Yelp has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, usell.com has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yelp beats usell.com on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences through its Website and mobile application; and business listing products. The company's Yelp platform enables consumers to order flowers, purchase event tickets, and book spa and salon appointments. In addition, it offers Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. Further, the company provides other services comprising Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; and Yelp Nowait, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation. Its other services also include WiFi Marketing product for businesses to create on-premises WiFi access for customers and advertise products on the WiFi log-in page, as well as collect contact and social media information from customers. The company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. Yelp Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About usell.com

usell.com, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. It acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. The company sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Upstream Worldwide, Inc. and changed its name to uSell.com, Inc. in July 2012. uSell.com, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

