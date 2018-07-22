Yelp Inc (YELP) Director Geoffrey L. Donaker Sells 8,000 Shares

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Yelp opened at $39.39 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 562.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.14. Yelp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The local business review company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.17 million. Yelp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 0.47%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. B. Riley upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Aegis downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,556,654 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $231,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,026 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,167,281 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $132,899,000 after purchasing an additional 546,282 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,012,391 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $118,025,000 after purchasing an additional 156,123 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $91,850,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3,318.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,620 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

