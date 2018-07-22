Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $10.46 Million Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lowered its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $10,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 361.6% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Nabil Shabshab sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $2,308,254.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexandre Conroy sold 20,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.74, for a total value of $4,604,078.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,255.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and opened at $247.03 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $191.53 and a 1 year high of $248.57. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

