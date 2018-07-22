Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Acquires 710 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLK opened at $502.78 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $408.62 and a 52 week high of $594.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.11. BlackRock had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $3.13 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $624.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $547.00 target price on shares of BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.67.

In other news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.13, for a total transaction of $90,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total transaction of $10,051,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,098,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,588,175.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,466 shares of company stock worth $10,400,444. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

