World Asset Management Inc Purchases 4,265 Shares of Centurylink Inc (CTL)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTL. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 38,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 38,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 182,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 88,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth about $2,761,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 46,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centurylink opened at $18.76 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Centurylink’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Centurylink news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $797,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTL shares. ValuEngine lowered Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Macquarie lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.61 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Centurylink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

