Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter.

WWD opened at $82.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $89.30.

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $276,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $870,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,698.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,022,692 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and rotorcrafts, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems.

