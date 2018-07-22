WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E (CXSE) Position Trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E (BMV:CXSE) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 5.22% of WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E by 4,598.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E by 20.4% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E during the first quarter worth approximately $3,898,000.

Shares of WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E opened at $79.74 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E has a one year low of $1,531.50 and a one year high of $1,791.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.5277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 25th. This is a positive change from WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

