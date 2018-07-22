Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Receives $54.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, June 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $41.70. 344,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,941. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.82.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $562.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.59 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. It operates through two segments, Motorized and Towable. The company manufactures motorhomes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings used primarily as temporary living quarters during vacation and camping trips, or to support various other lifestyles under the Winnebago brand.

