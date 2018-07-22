Windstream (WIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have $4.25 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Windstream is seeking diversification from legacy telecom services to more business, enterprise, and wholesale opportunities. To meet this end, the company has made a significant investment to upgrade its network and product portfolio. It is realigning its wireless network towards a software-centric model to meet increasing business demands. The company focuses on four aspects – providing cloud connectivity, elevating customer experience, enabling employee collaboration and enhancing security and compliance. Going forward, the company’s focus on improving sales, cutting costs and pricing initiatives are expected to boost profitability and check churn. Moreover, Windstream’s investments in data center and fiber expansion is likely to create further impetus for revenue growth in the coming quarters. However, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past three months on an average.”

WIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Windstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Windstream from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Windstream from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Windstream from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.62.

Windstream stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.87, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Windstream has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Windstream had a negative net margin of 35.79% and a negative return on equity of 191.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Windstream will post -11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stoltz sold 29,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $46,979.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,214.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Windstream by 1,151.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,228,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,564 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Windstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Windstream by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 389,632 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Windstream by 19.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,029,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 326,356 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Windstream by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 605,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 321,756 shares during the period.

Windstream Company Profile

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

