WINCOIN Trading Down 21.2% Over Last Week (WC)

WINCOIN (CURRENCY:WC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One WINCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00004473 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, Crex24 and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, WINCOIN has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. WINCOIN has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $198,543.00 worth of WINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WINCOIN alerts:

Crave (CRAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001939 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000986 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000648 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000150 BTC.

WINCOIN Profile

WINCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. WINCOIN’s total supply is 451,276,343 coins. The official website for WINCOIN is wincoin.co . WINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @wincoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

WINCOIN Coin Trading

WINCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.