Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.83.

Several analysts recently commented on WLTW shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

WLTW stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.62. 385,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,814. Willis Towers Watson has a 1 year low of $142.67 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Impax Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

