Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Williams-Sonoma have outperformed its industry so far this year. Also, earnings estimate for the current year have also moved up 1.2% over the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism surrounding the stock's earnings prospect. Continued enhancement of e-commerce channel, optimization of supply chain and the transformation of retail fleet by investing in new and remodeled stores are expected to drive growth for William Sonoma. However, high costs associated with continued investments in e-commerce and a competitive retail environment mar growth prospects.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WSM. ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $61.58 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $42.68 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Anthony Greener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $302,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,021.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julie Whalen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,937.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,243 shares of company stock worth $2,440,669. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $1,005,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $366,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $5,582,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $3,224,000.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

