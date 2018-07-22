William Blair Comments on Shake Shack Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s FY2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Shake Shack opened at $67.97 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $70.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 119.25, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $99.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,529,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,318,000 after purchasing an additional 100,166 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 242,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 138,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $469,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Group L.P. Select sold 118,645 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $7,739,213.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,294,587 shares of company stock valued at $77,931,070 over the last ninety days. 30.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 27, 2017, it had 159 Shacks, including 90 domestic company-operated Shacks, 10 domestic licensed Shacks, and 59 international licensed Shacks.

