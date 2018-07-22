Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Graco Inc. (GGG)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,620 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

NYSE GGG opened at $47.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.61 million. Graco had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 17.99%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.06%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 15,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $657,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 90,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $4,235,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,575.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,204 shares of company stock worth $15,838,068 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

