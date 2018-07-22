Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 167.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,207 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catawba Capital Management VA increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $34,970.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,838.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 2,000 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.05 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,672.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $104.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $97.10 and a 52 week high of $125.39.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 398.41%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

