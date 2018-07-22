Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 293,334 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 95.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,334 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 423.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 316,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 103,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF opened at $64.27 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.1515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.73.

