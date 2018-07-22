Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 123,094 Shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (ATMP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,094 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.14% of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATMP. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 75,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 1st quarter valued at $52,109,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 942.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,116,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,679 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 12,062,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,227,000 after purchasing an additional 767,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ATMP opened at $20.52 on Friday. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

