Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,843 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $100.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.76 and a 1-year high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.36%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

