Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.63.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals opened at C$27.95 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$23.18 and a 52-week high of C$29.93.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of C$251.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$271.29 million.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

