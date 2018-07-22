Westshore Terminals Investment (WTE.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.75

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$24.75 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation through owns all of the limited partnership units of Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership (Westshore). Westshore operates coal storage and loading terminal (the Terminal) on land leased from the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority (VFPA) located on a man-made island at Roberts Bank, British Columbia.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.