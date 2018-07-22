Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.93 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 37,902 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 85,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $974,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

In other news, insider Kevin D. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,870.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.21, for a total transaction of $459,958.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,124 shares in the company, valued at $12,047,504.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,379 shares of company stock worth $3,978,871. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates opened at $135.91 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.16 and a 1 year high of $137.11.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $384.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.41 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.