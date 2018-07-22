Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 6,654 Shares of Investment Technology Group (ITG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Investment Technology Group were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Investment Technology Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 136,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Investment Technology Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Investment Technology Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Investment Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Investment Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITG opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Investment Technology Group has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.59 million, a P/E ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Investment Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $131.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Investment Technology Group’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Investment Technology Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITG. ValuEngine upgraded Investment Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investment Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Investment Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Investment Technology Group, Inc operates as a financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various solutions for asset managers and broker-dealers in the areas of execution services, workflow technology, and analytics that provide trade execution services and solutions for portfolio management, as well as pre-trade analytics, and post-trade analytics and processing.

