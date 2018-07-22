Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $968,000 Position in Veritiv Corp (VRTV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after buying an additional 75,264 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 36,647 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 69,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv opened at $40.15 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.43. Veritiv Corp has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Veritiv Corp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Veritiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Veritiv from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Veritiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions.

