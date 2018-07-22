Wedbush Lowers Skechers USA (SKX) Price Target to $28.00

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers USA’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SKX. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. B. Riley set a $50.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $26.27 on Friday. Skechers USA has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.37.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). Skechers USA had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers USA will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 25,210 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $708,905.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 428,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,041,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 6.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 7.5% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 68,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 1,253.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

