WeAreSatoshi (WSX) Trading 32.6% Higher This Week

WeAreSatoshi (CURRENCY:WSX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, WeAreSatoshi has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar. WeAreSatoshi has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $1,500.00 worth of WeAreSatoshi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeAreSatoshi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $250.44 or 0.03358520 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00016575 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000952 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007094 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003413 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003618 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi Coin Profile

WeAreSatoshi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2014. WeAreSatoshi’s total supply is 24,532,587 coins. WeAreSatoshi’s official Twitter account is @wearesatoshi . The Reddit community for WeAreSatoshi is /r/wsx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeAreSatoshi’s official website is wearesatoshi.net

Buying and Selling WeAreSatoshi

WeAreSatoshi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeAreSatoshi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeAreSatoshi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeAreSatoshi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

