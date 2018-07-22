Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Invests $218,000 in Celgene Co. (CELG) Stock

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price target on Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $123.00 price target on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.41.

NASDAQ CELG opened at $85.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 72.92% and a net margin of 20.73%. Celgene’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Celgene declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Alles bought 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,472,301.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 17,750 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,401,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $4,608,365 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

