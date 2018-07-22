WD-40 (WDFC) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WD-40 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of WD-40 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WD-40 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.75.

WDFC stock opened at $159.70 on Thursday. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $103.80 and a 52 week high of $163.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.75.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. WD-40’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total value of $251,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel E. Pittard bought 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.65 per share, for a total transaction of $70,304.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics.

