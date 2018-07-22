WCOIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $208,508.00 (WIN)

WCOIN (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, WCOIN has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. WCOIN has a total market capitalization of $208,508.00 and $3.00 worth of WCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003875 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013504 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000477 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00452427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00163421 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024348 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015400 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000977 BTC.

WCOIN Token Profile

WCOIN’s launch date was December 24th, 2017. WCOIN’s total supply is 56,642,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,267 tokens. The official website for WCOIN is www.wawllet.com . WCOIN’s official Twitter account is @wawllet

WCOIN Token Trading

WCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

