Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $6.54 Million Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.1% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $1,477,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Apple by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 38,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,748,771.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,059,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $2,898,622.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,143,757.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,738 shares of company stock valued at $31,247,951. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $191.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $971.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.30 and a 1-year high of $194.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 21.55%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Apple from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.11.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

