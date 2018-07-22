Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Sold by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management reduced its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 7.2% of Round Hill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $116,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.30.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $80,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,244.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $15,048,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,153,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $111.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $96.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

