Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1,304.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,557 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. CAMG Solamere Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 601.7% in the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 162,721 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 139,531 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $7,091,000. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.30.

Walt Disney opened at $111.48 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $96.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68. The stock has a market cap of $166.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $80,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,244.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $15,048,266.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,153,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

