VSE (VSEC) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

VSE opened at $47.53 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $524.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. VSE has a 52 week low of $41.95 and a 52 week high of $59.90.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter. VSE had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of VSE by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VSE by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of VSE by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

