Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (VOW3) Given a €210.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3) received a €210.00 ($247.06) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOW3. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Nord/LB set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €213.00 ($250.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €218.00 ($256.47) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €200.67 ($236.08).

Volkswagen AG Preference Shares opened at €144.66 ($170.19) on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has a twelve month low of €124.75 ($146.76) and a twelve month high of €192.30 ($226.24).

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

