Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.60

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.30, with a volume of 2587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $517.94 million, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.69 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet M. Clarke sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $30,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at $267,346.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Clancy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $354,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,425 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 47,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,389,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 57,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

