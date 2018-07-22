Visa (V) Holdings Lessened by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.0% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 987,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $112,603,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Visa by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,351,967 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $128,374,000 after buying an additional 181,209 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Vetr cut shares of Visa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

Shares of Visa opened at $140.99 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $286.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a 52 week low of $98.51 and a 52 week high of $141.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 8,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $1,075,364.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

