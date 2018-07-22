VIRALYTICS Ltd/S (VRACY) & Senomyx (SNMX) Head-To-Head Review

Senomyx (NASDAQ: SNMX) and VIRALYTICS Ltd/S (OTCMKTS:VRACY) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Senomyx alerts:

This table compares Senomyx and VIRALYTICS Ltd/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senomyx -5.66% -10.75% -7.06% VIRALYTICS Ltd/S N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Senomyx and VIRALYTICS Ltd/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senomyx $29.32 million 1.98 -$1.26 million ($0.03) -40.00 VIRALYTICS Ltd/S $4.88 million 61.64 -$9.26 million N/A N/A

Senomyx has higher revenue and earnings than VIRALYTICS Ltd/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Senomyx shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Senomyx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Senomyx and VIRALYTICS Ltd/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senomyx 0 0 0 0 N/A VIRALYTICS Ltd/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Senomyx has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIRALYTICS Ltd/S has a beta of -6.1, meaning that its share price is 710% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Senomyx beats VIRALYTICS Ltd/S on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Senomyx Company Profile

Senomyx, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes flavor ingredients and natural high intensity sweeteners primarily for the packaged food, beverage, and ingredient supply industries in the United States. The company develops and/or commercializes sweet, savory and salt flavor ingredients, bitter blockers and cooling agents. It sells various flavor ingredients directly to flavor companies. The company has collaboration agreements with Ajinomoto Co., Inc.; Firmenich SA; and PepsiCo, Inc. Senomyx, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

VIRALYTICS Ltd/S Company Profile

Viralytics Limited, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncolytic immunotherapies in Australia and internationally. The company's lead investigational product is CAVATAK, a proprietary formulation of an oncolytic common cold virus that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of melanoma, and lung and bladder cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of late stage melanoma; and in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate and breast cancer, multiple myeloma, pancreatic cancer, malignant glioma, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. It is also developing EVATAK to treat ovarian, prostate, and gastric cancer. The company was formerly known as Psiron Ltd. and changed its name to Viralytics Limited in December 2006. Viralytics Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. As of June 20, 2018, Viralytics Limited operates as a subsidiary of Merck Sharp & Dohme (Holdings) Pty Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Senomyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senomyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.