Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viacom, Inc. Class B during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Viacom, Inc. Class B during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Viacom, Inc. Class B during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Viacom, Inc. Class B during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Viacom, Inc. Class B during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Viacom, Inc. Class B opened at $27.49 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $36.65.

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Viacom, Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Viacom, Inc. Class B will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

