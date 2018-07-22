Vereit (VER) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Vereit (NYSE:VER) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vereit earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.0127767314213 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Vereit opened at $7.39 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58. Vereit has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Vereit had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Vereit will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.7 billion including approximately 4,100 properties and 94.4 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

