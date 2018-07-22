Vcash Price Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (XVC)

Vcash (CURRENCY:XVC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Vcash has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One Vcash coin can now be bought for about $0.0913 or 0.00001219 BTC on major exchanges. Vcash has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $3,740.00 worth of Vcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vcash alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded up 102% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Vcash Coin Profile

Vcash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2014. Vcash’s total supply is 15,447,590 coins. Vcash’s official Twitter account is @VCashinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vcash’s official website is vcash.info . The official message board for Vcash is forum.vcash.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Vcash has invented many breakthrough technologies such as ZeroTime to provide sub-second (safely confirmed) transactions, Node Incentives to ensure the network remains robust and ChainBlender to provide ahead of time transaction anonymity. Currently we are exploring the area of Self Governance. “

Buying and Selling Vcash

Vcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.